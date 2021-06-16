Contactless IR switches promote health and safety

To exit or enter a building without touching the door, a user must wave their hand in front of the NoTouch IR button.


To exit or enter a building without touching the door, a user must wave their hand in front of the NoTouch IR button.
06/16/2021
NoTouch IR Switches Promote Safety

STI’s new contactless buttons help prevent the spread of germs with infrared wave action

Contactless IR switches promote health and safety

Amid increased awareness of hygiene and safety caused by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Safety Technology International (STI) has expanded their line of contactless IR switches. Helping to adapt to this new post-pandemic situation, the company’s NoTouch® IR Switches aid in minimizing physical contact and reducing the risk of virus contraction.IR Switches

Hands spread more than 80% of viruses, making health and safety a concern for facilities. With two to 10 million bacteria on a person’s fingertips, commonly touched surfaces are a breeding ground for germs. One of the most touched surfaces is a door handle. Using a touch-free button such as NoTouch IR is an easy solution to reduce viruses.

To exit or enter a building without touching the door, a user must wave their hand in front of the contactless button. The active infrared is designed to detect the motion of a wave, send an electrical signal to the door operator, and unlatch the time adjustable door. The touch-free action prevents germs from transferring to hundreds of hands and surfaces, helping to promote health and safety.

NoTouch IR Switches are constructed of medical/food grade 304 stainless steel (NT-SS series) or heavy-duty die cast aluminum (NT-CA series) with slightly oversized faceplates for retrofit applications (to cover marks from a previous install). The buttons are constructed of polycarbonate. The switches have a dual color status LED (green/red or red/green), and an approximate 1.5″ to 6″ detection range. A stainless steel button is available with operating instruction options: OPEN, EXIT, or a door symbol. A cast aluminum button includes three interchangeable snap-in illuminated messages (white OPEN, green EXIT, blue EXIT), and is customizable.

Operating temperature for the NoTouch IR Switches is 14°F to 158°F. Mechanical relay is 1,000,000 cycles and the IR sensor lasts approximately 100,000 hours

 

Click here for more facility management news related to doors.

