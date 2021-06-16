Contactless IR switches promote health and safety

Amid increased awareness of hygiene and safety caused by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Safety Technology International (STI) has expanded their line of contactless IR switches. Helping to adapt to this new post-pandemic situation, the company’s NoTouch® IR Switches aid in minimizing physical contact and reducing the risk of virus contraction.

Hands spread more than 80% of viruses, making health and safety a concern for facilities. With two to 10 million bacteria on a person’s fingertips, commonly touched surfaces are a breeding ground for germs. One of the most touched surfaces is a door handle. Using a touch-free button such as NoTouch IR is an easy solution to reduce viruses.

To exit or enter a building without touching the door, a user must wave their hand in front of the contactless button. The active infrared is designed to detect the motion of a wave, send an electrical signal to the door operator, and unlatch the time adjustable door. The touch-free action prevents germs from transferring to hundreds of hands and surfaces, helping to promote health and safety.

NoTouch IR Switches are constructed of medical/food grade 304 stainless steel (NT-SS series) or heavy-duty die cast aluminum (NT-CA series) with slightly oversized faceplates for retrofit applications (to cover marks from a previous install). The buttons are constructed of polycarbonate. The switches have a dual color status LED (green/red or red/green), and an approximate 1.5″ to 6″ detection range. A stainless steel button is available with operating instruction options: OPEN, EXIT, or a door symbol. A cast aluminum button includes three interchangeable snap-in illuminated messages (white OPEN, green EXIT, blue EXIT), and is customizable.

Operating temperature for the NoTouch IR Switches is 14°F to 158°F. Mechanical relay is 1,000,000 cycles and the IR sensor lasts approximately 100,000 hours

