Small application controllers for HVAC equipment with small I/O point counts

OptiCORE™ small application controllers from OEMCtrl provide HVAC equipment manufacturers with a control solution that is compact, fully programmable, and able to integrate seamlessly with building automation systems. Suitable for heat pumps, small rooftop units, dedicated outdoor air units, and more, the OptiCORE SS-561TX, SS-683ETX, and SS-683TX small application controllers are the latest additions to the OptiCORE family, OEMCtrl’s current generation of flexible, scalable equipment controls.

OEMCtrl, which is part of Automated Logic, a provider of building management solutions, focuses on control solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of building and cold chain solutions.

The OptiCORE small application controllers are available in three models for input/output (I/O) flexibility. They deliver powerful control and communications features, including dual IP ports for BACnet and Modbus communications. Flexible IP network topologies are supported, including daisy-chain, ring, star, and hybrid, and each model features integrated end-of-network switches for simple installation on an EIA-485 BAS network. The controllers offer color-coded, easy-to-wire I/O and are fully programmable using the EIKON® graphical programming tool. They are able to operate in a 100% stand-alone mode or can connect to any BAS using today’s most popular protocols, including BACnet/IP, BACnet MS/TP, Modbus/IP, and Modbus over EIA-485. The controllers also support communication to OEMCtrl’s line of intelligent space sensors and touchscreen displays.

“Our new OptiCORE small application controllers allow HVAC equipment manufacturers to build control and value into their products using the most powerful tools in the industry,” said Mark Jones, business manager, OEMCtrl. “They offer the utmost flexibility for connectivity and control, allowing equipment manufacturers to provide optimized control, comfort, and energy efficiency to their customers.”

A unique permissions framework embedded in the controller also provides protection for the HVAC equipment manufacturer’s intellectual property (IP), while allowing for seamless connection to any BAS, including Automated Logic’s WebCTRL® building automation system or Carrier’s i-Vu® building automation system.

The OptiCORE small equipment controllers have been tested and certified by BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL). They meet the BACnet Advanced Application controllers (B-AAC) and BACnet Broadcast Management Device (B-BBMD) device profiles.

