Over $21M Available For Workplace Hazard, Infectious Disease Training

More than $21 million in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training grants is being made available to non-profit organizations.

The first availability will provide $10 million under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for “Workplace Safety and Health Training on Infectious Diseases, including the Coronavirus” grants.

To be eligible for these grants, applicants must develop training that focuses on the following program emphasis areas:

Identifying and preventing workplace-related infectious diseases, including the coronavirus, in industries with high illness rates, those employing frontline workers, or those serving susceptible populations.

OSHA standards that address infectious diseases, including coronavirus.

Workplace hazards identified in OSHA special emphasis programs or other priorities associated with infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

Applications must be submitted at www.grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 19, 2021. Applicants must possess a D-U-N-S number and have an active System of Award Management registration.

The second funding availability is for the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program. Funding of $11,787,000 is available for Targeted Topic Training, Training and Educational Materials Development, and new Capacity Building grants.

Applicants can apply under one of the following funding opportunities:

Targeted Topic Training grants support educational programs that identify and prevent workplace hazards. These grants require applicants to conduct training on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards.

Training and Educational Materials Development grants support the development of quality classroom-ready training and educational materials that identify and prevent workplace hazards.

Capacity Building grants assist organizations that need time to assess needs and formulate a plan before moving forward with a full-scale safety and health education program, as well as expand their capacity to provide occupational safety and health training, education and related assistance to their constituents.

Applicants may apply for and receive both an ARPA “Workplace Safety and Health Training on Infectious Diseases, including the Coronavirus” grants and the standard Susan Harwood Training grants.

Applications for the Susan Harwood program must be submitted at www.grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on Aug. 17, 2021. Applicants must possess a D-U-N-S number and have an active System of Award Management registration.

OSHA awards grants to nonprofit organizations, including community and faith-based organizations, employer associations, labor unions, joint labor/management associations, Indian tribes, and local and state-sponsored colleges and universities to provide infectious disease workplace safety and health training.

The Susan Harwood Training Grant Program supports remote and in-person hands-on training for workers and employers in small businesses; industries with high injury, illness, and fatality rates; and vulnerable workers, who are underserved, have limited English proficiency, or are temporary workers.

Check out all the latest facility management news related to health and safety.