PURELL Professional and Foodservice Surface Wipes

GOJO Industries, the makers of PURELL® products, announced the launch of its latest surface hygiene products—PURELL® Professional Surface Disinfecting Wipes and PURELL® Foodservice Surface Sanitizing Wipes.

PURELL Surface Wipes quickly eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses of concern, including cold and flu, norovirus, strep, Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, whooping cough, MRSA, and VRE. They also kill the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in only 30 seconds. Additionally, they have earned the EPA’s lowest allowable toxicity rating (Category IV), meaning they do not require gloves, handwashing, or rinsing after use—even on food-contact surfaces.

“Our new PURELL Surface Wipes deliver on what millions have come to expect from our brand, products without trade-offs that are both worry-free and effective,” said Jessica McCoy, Chief Solutions Officer, GOJO Industries. “Our breakthrough formulation was developed by our team backed by decades of hygiene expertise and scientific leadership. Using PURELL products sends a clear signal to customers and employers that the business cares about their cleanliness, health, and well-being.”

PURELL Surface Wipes are designed to be used in a variety of professional and foodservice settings where frequent and fast disinfection of hard surfaces are needed, including schools, offices, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and health and fitness facilities.

The new offering builds upon the PURELL® brand’s entry into surface products that originated with its PURELL® Sanitizing and Disinfecting Sprays, which are used for daily disinfection of hard or soft surfaces where broader coverage is needed.

