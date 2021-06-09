Today's Can't Miss Webinar: New Challenges For Managing The Hybrid Workplace

Join us today for this free webinar and learn how the shift to a hybrid workplace impacts your employees, your workplace, and your role in managing it.


Join us today for this free webinar and learn how the shift to a hybrid workplace impacts your employees, your workplace, and your role in managing it.
06/9/2021
Today’s Can’t Miss Webinar: New Challenges For Managing The Hybrid Workplace

Join us today for this free webinar and learn how the shift to a hybrid workplace impacts your employees, your workplace, and your role in managing it.

Today's Can't Miss Webinar: New Challenges For Managing The Hybrid Workplace

New Challenges For Managing The Hybrid Workplace Webinar
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM  – 3:00 PM EST

The balancing act for facility management just got more complicated. The workplace has sharply turned from static 1:1 seating to a hybrid environment where desk booking, open seating, and activity-based workspaces are the norm.

Hybrid Workplace

Register for this free webinar where you’ll learn:

  • How this shift impacts your employees, your workplace, and your role in managing it
  • The steps you can take to stay ahead of the curve.

Hybrid Workplace



