Audio and video conferencing devices on pay-as-you-go basis

Meeting room technology provider RoomReady announced a program aimed at improving access to Poly’s professional audio and video conferencing devices. Through the Poly-as-a-Service program, RoomReady’s new and existing channel partners can offer the latest Poly hardware on a pay-as-you-go basis—an alternative to a larger upfront investment.

RoomReady started exploring the possibilities of a Poly-as-a-Service offering in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as schools and businesses transitioned to online overnight. Many lacked the technology needed to successfully collaborate outside their offices or classrooms. Near-term budget constraints presented challenges to schools and businesses that wanted to invest in enhanced collaboration solutions.

In response, the Poly-as-a-Service program offers businesses and schools that rely on meeting platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom access to cameras, soundbars, and more at a low monthly cost.

“We’ve seen significant demand for products, such as USB video conferencing devices and professional headsets, and industry reports indicate that this trend will continue. 78% of companies we spoke with in a recent survey said they are relying heavily on video conferencing technology compared to pre-pandemic days,” said Nick Tidd, vice president, of the global partner organization at Poly. “This new Poly-as-a-Service offering, introduced in partnership with RoomReady, meets the demand without placing an up-front financial burden on customers. It’s built to give businesses and classrooms access to consistent, seamless collaboration experiences regardless of where they work.”

The Poly-as-a-Service offering adds to RoomReady’s growing list of solutions for schools and businesses looking to simplify classroom and meeting room technology.

“Launching a meeting shouldn’t be complicated, and financing technology shouldn’t get in the way of simplifying the meeting room experience.” said Aaron McArdle, CEO at RoomReady. “We’ve always been proud to partner with Poly and offer their best-in-class headsets, video and audio conferencing devices, software, and services. With Poly-as-a-Service, customers that otherwise might have waited to upgrade their offices or classrooms can launch their meeting space renovations quickly and at an affordable rate. It’s game-changing technology at a game-changing price.”

Poly As a Service solution helps users overcome potential obstacles so that they can invest for the future, today:

Defer payments to get the technology you need today and be ahead of the curve when employees return Safeguard against changes in technology or changing office conditions with the flexibility to cancel and return equipment Deliver the standardized equipment internal customers need with minimal impact on budgets Give work from home employees solutions to maximize their productivity today and in the future

All phone models, all headset models, accessories, X30 and X50 products, services, and non-Poly products can be rented under the program.

Click here for more facility management news related to technology.