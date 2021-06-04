U.S. Department Of Labor Schedules NACOSH Meeting

The U.S. Department of Labor has scheduled a meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH) from 1-5 p.m. EDT, June 22, 2021 via teleconference and WebEx.

The tentative agenda will include an update from OSHA Acting Assistant Secretary Jim Frederick, remarks from National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Director Dr. John Howard, and discussions about occupational safety and health issues and NACOSH’s previous work.

Comments and requests to speak must be submitted electronically at the Federal eRulemaking Portal by June 14. The meeting is open to the public. Read the Federal Register notice for more information.

The teleconference dial-in number is 1-800-369-1663 and the passcode is 2863848. Join the meeting via WebEx and use the meeting password, Welcome!24.

NACOSH advises, consults with and makes recommendations to the secretaries of labor and health and human services on matters relating to the Occupational Safety and Health Act including regulatory, research, compliance assistance and enforcement issues.

