Smart ceiling fan incorporates UV-C radiating LED module

The ULTRA Germicidal* Smart Fan by Modern Forms is a smart ceiling fan that helps create a safer sanctuary for residential, hospitality, and commercial settings.

“We didn’t intend to enter the established ceiling fan market. Our friends in the industry told us it was futile for us to even try, but here we are. We realized that we could use technology to stir things up,” says Dirk Wald, Co-CEO of Modern Forms and WAC, “And this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

ULTRA uses a patent pending system, which combines a germicidal* Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) LED module that irradiates the air, with a ceiling fan that circulates the air from the occupied spaces to the unoccupied upper reaches of an area. This combination can help reduce the concentration of viral pathogens, including the SARS COV-2 virus, in the air of the room where it is installed and operated.**

An independent CAP (College of American Pathologists) and CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) accredited lab, Innovative Bioanalysis, has tested the efficacy of the ULTRA, which uses patent-pending technology that incorporates UV-C technology to reduce airborne pathogens in a space. The lab tests showed a 99.99% reduction of collectable active pathogens in the air, and that the active SARS-CoV-2 virus was not detectable in the breathable air after just 30 minutes of operation of the ULTRA in the room.**

While in-duct UV-C radiation units in HVAC systems help to reduce the transmission of airborne pathogens from one room to another, according to the IES Photobiology Committee, “[they] unfortunately [do] relatively little to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission when both an infectious source and other susceptible persons share the same air.”[1]

Natural ventilation outdoors and in homes is effective at reducing the risk of person-to-person transmission of certain airborne pathogens when there is enough exchange between clean air and shared air. To help reduce risk indoors, the ULTRA Germicidal* Smart Fan produces 5,172 cubic feet per minute (CFMs) of airflow on High and also irradiates a large area above the ceiling fan with a UV-C LED module, which operates at a wavelength range (peak wavelength of 275 nanometers) known to reduce active pathogens in the air. Combined, it can move a tremendous volume of air in an occupied space up towards the actively irradiated space above the fan, where the air is exposed to the UV-C radiation, and then back down to the occupied space to help reduce the risk of airborne transmission of pathogens in an enclosed space.**

The ULTRA smart ceiling fan is available in a 54″ size with three finishes: brushed nickel housing with matte black blades, matte black housing and matching blades, and matte white housing with matching blades. The fan is crafted with stainless steel hardware and ABS blades, giving it a damp location rating that also allows it to be used in covered outdoor spaces. ULTRA includes a Bluetooth handheld remote, which controls the six speeds of the fan and the direction of the air, upward or downward.

This Energy Star rated smart ceiling fan utilizes a DC motor that keeps things running smooth, quiet, and 70% more efficient than traditional AC fans, allowing users to control the timing and duration of operation. Users can also connect with the Modern Forms app via Wi-Fi from anywhere in the world to operate ULTRA, create schedules, or integrate with building management systems and smart home devices.

ULTRA integrates seamlessly with devices such as Google Assistant, Control4, Josh.AI, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings, as well as smart thermostats such as ecobee, using voice command and advances in automation. Users can enable any of these devices to turn their fan on and off, change speeds, and reverse the rotation of the blades.

Note: Modern Forms makes no claims that its products can cure, treat, or be a prophylactic for any health conditions, including COVID-19 or other conditions that may be caused by airborne pathogens. Always consult your healthcare provider with any health-related questions.

*Reduces the SARS COV-2 viruses and other airborne pathogens.

**Based on tests conducted by an independent CAP and CLIA accredited lab, Innovative Bioanalysis. The report is available at modernforms.com/ultra. The effectiveness of the ULTRA will vary based upon application and surroundings, including but not limited to room dimensions and air flow.

[1] IES Committee Report: Germicidal Ultraviolet (GUV) – Frequently Asked Questions, IES CR-2-20-V1, 4.15.2020.

