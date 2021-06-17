Dual-head LED emergency light is waterproof and vandal resistant

https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/06/water-resistant-led-emergency-light/
06/17/2021
Water Resistant LED Emergency Light

Nora Lighting’s Model NEG-602 has a waterproof and vandal-resistant enclosure

Nora Lighting’s Compact Dual-Head LED Emergency Light is now available as Model NEG-602 with a waterproof, vandal-resistant enclosure. The fixture is now suitable for wet location installations and is 5VA flame retardant.LED Emergency Light

During a power failure, the glare-free luminaire provides 90 minutes of light from two adjustable LED heads with 6000K, powered by a NiCad 3.6V, 3 watt battery. This Model NEG-602 LED Emergency Light is capable of housing an extra battery to power an additional remote emergency light.

Lumen options for Model NEG-602 range from standard 75 lumens (1 watt) to high output 250 lumens (4 watts). Self-diagnostic/self-testing functions are optional. White or black finishes are available, and the light can be ceiling or wall mounted with 120/277V input. A quick connect design facilitates installation.

 

