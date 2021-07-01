BOMI International Names New Board Leadership

Tim O’Donald, RPA®, has been elected chair of the BOMI International Board of Trustees from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023. O’Donald, formerly the vice chair, is president of Harbor East Management Group, LLC in Baltimore, MD. He replaces Nicholas E. Stolatis, RPA®, CPM®, LEED®-AP, who will remain on the Board as immediate former chair, replacing Howard Arndt, RPA®, PMP, president and CEO of Fieldstone Management in Regina, Saskatchewan.

“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for our industry, and I’m looking forward to continuing Nick and Howard’s mission of ensuring that BOMI International prepares a new generation of property professionals to make a positive impact in commercial real estate,” said O’Donald. “In the ever-evolving world of education and technology, BOMI is actively addressing the education and credentialing needs of the real estate industry, and I’m looking forward to helping lead that effort along with my fellow Board members.”

Trish Faidiga, RPA|HP®, FMA®, president, Advantage Building & Realty Services, LLC, was elected vice chair and David Pogue, LEED®-AP, BOMI-HP®, global director of corporate responsibility, CBRE, will remain as secretary/treasurer.

BOMI International also announced the election of six new Board members effective July 1, 2021:

Patti Ann Gannon, RPA®, FMA®, property agent II-leasing, City of Edmonton

Alex Hanson, RPA®, managing director, Saskatchewan REMS

Jim Obermaier, FMA|HP®, LEED EBOM, director of engineering, Marriott International

Johnny Onkst, RPA®, CPM, senior vice president-director of corporate real estate, BOK Financial

Joshua Siegel, RPA|HP®, CPM®, director-real estate, The George Washington University

The following individuals will continue on BOMI International’s Board of Trustees:

Kimberly Brown, managing director, Cushman & Wakefield

Susan Hammer, RPA|HP®, LEED AP O+M®, senior vice president-senior general manager, JLL

Jonathan “JJ” Jones, MBA, senior property manager, Crescent Property Services

Andrew Taylor, RPA®, senior property manager, Woods Capital Property Management, LLC

Sara Tanner, head of global workplace services, Waymo

BOMI International also recognized several Trustees who retired from the Board at the end of June:

Howard Arndt, RPA®, PMP, president and CEO of Fieldstone Management in Regina, Saskatchewan

Laurie Ell, RPA®, CLO, general manager, REMS Colliers International

“BOMI International owes a sincere debt of gratitude to Howard and Laurie for their many years of outstanding service, guidance and leadership to our organization and the commercial real estate industry as a whole,” said BOMI International President Jeffrey Horn. “We wish Howard well in his retirement. Laurie will continue to play an important role as the chair of BOMI Education Canada, in addition to her industry contributions at REMS Colliers International.”

