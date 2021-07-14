Regal launches Browning Authorized Contractor Program

Regal Beloit Corporation, a provider of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, announced it has launched the Browning™ Authorized Contractor Program. This program will expand a network of Browning-certified contractors and allow them to deepen their exposure to, and increase prospects within, the commercial HVAC segment.

Regal’s Browning Authorized Contractor Program bridges the gaps among customers, contractors, and wholesalers by giving customers and wholesalers access to reliable, talented contractors who are highly trained on Browning belts and systems. Contractors work with Browning wholesalers to connect to new customers, expand business with current customers through new revenue opportunities, and help customers to save money and energy by retrofitting existing systems. The addition of the Browning Authorized Contractor Program creates a loyalty and performance differentiation while building on a brand.

“When a customer needs a contractor for a project, frequently the contractors they are working with are overloaded with business and are strapped for time,” said Melinda Doty, product manager, components at Regal. “We are trying to bridge the gap between the product and the need for service by providing a complete solution to the customer. It provides additional peace of mind for customers to view the contractor locator on Regal’s website or via the Toolbox Technician app to find a contractor for their project—a contractor that has been vetted, interviewed, and trained on our products. This provides the complete package for the end user and offers additional earning opportunities for the contractors.”

HVAC retrofitting is expected to grow 13% over the next seven years due to new governmental guidelines. Delivering retrofits not only increases project-based savings and energy efficiencies, but also creates opportunities to pursue a mutually-beneficial relationship between the wholesaler, contractor, and customer. The Browning Authorized Contractor Program helps wholesalers and contractors gain access to these new opportunities, qualify leads, and earn additional revenue.

This program provides tools to support the contractor. Browning-authorized contractors will be provided with distinguishing items such as patches, window clings, and truck magnets to indicate that they’re part of the program. Additionally, the Browning Toolbox Technician™ app delivers an indispensable toolset for all HVAC contractors and maintenance personnel. This includes calculation and conversion tools, a GPS-enabled distributor locator, plus informative reference, installation, and troubleshooting guides for everything from bearings to V-belts. Equipped with the tools, information, and products to eliminate call-backs and maximize customer satisfaction, Browning-authorized contractors will be able to create custom offerings based on the job and provide documented cost savings to customers.

Browning-authorized contractors will have access to free training to learn about the newest products, tools, technologies, and trends in the industry and how they can impact the maintenance cycle. Browning-authorized contractors will be covered within the scope of Regal’s marketing outreach and Regal’s large network of wholesalers and end users.

