Convention Center Hosts Safe Events With GBAC STAR Accreditation

Sponsored by

The award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, FL welcomes many visitors from around the world. In fact, its nearly 200 annual events include 115 conventions and tradeshows that bring in more than 1.5 million attendees and a $3 billion economic impact annually.

The convention center, known as The Center of Hospitality, comprises two buildings: the West Building and the North-South Building. These feature more than 2 million square feet of exhibition space and 7 million square feet in total. Maintaining these facilities is a big undertaking under normal circumstances. During a pandemic, it’s paramount that the facility is as clean as possible.

While the OCCC did not close its doors completely during the pandemic, its leaders recognized the facility would have to modify its approach to creating safe, healthy, and enjoyable experiences.

“We realized very early on that creating formal procedures around cleaning and disinfecting, and developing guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, and detecting COVID-19 symptoms were essential for the safety of our visitors, clients, and employees,” said Mark Tester, Executive Director, Orange County Convention Center. “We sought out organizations with expert knowledge who would be able to help OCCC respond to the challenges of the pandemic.”

To ensure OCCC was fully equipped to host safe events, the facility pursued the GBAC STAR™ accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities…

Want to continue reading? Fill out the form below to download the full GBAC Star Facility Accreditation Case Study.

GBAC Star Facility Accreditation Case Study Name * First Last

Email *

Company *

Job Title *

State or Territory *

Industry * Education Healthcare Hospitality Office Manufacturing/Warehouse Recreation Retail Other Please choose the selection that best describes the industry you work in.

Other? If you selected "Other" in the industry section, please describe your occupation above.

Captcha