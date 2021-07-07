NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces For Cleaner, Healthier Travel

Businesses are reopening. Americans are traveling. The tourism industry is abuzz with sightseers ready to engage with the world again. But how can business travelers and tourists be ensured of a cleaner, healthier experience that they’ve come to expect? Enter NanoSeptic.

NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces are eco-friendly and toxin-free surfaces that transform dirty, high-touch areas into continuously self-cleaning surfaces by using nanocrystal technology that creates a powerful oxidation when exposed to any visible light. Among the applications are door handle wraps, elevator-button and light-switch covers, push pads for restroom doors, and clear-film for touchscreens. The NanoSeptic product line also includes counter, travel, and security bin mats (shown here).

“Helping facility and property managers create more hygienic spaces is our top priority,” says Dennis Hackemeyer, co-founder of NanoTouch Materials, which earned the 2016 and 2017 ISSA Innovation Awards for its NanoSeptic products. “We are entering the peak of the vacation season, businesses are coming back to life, and schools are preparing for in-person classes. It’s imperative for everyone’s well-being that facilities stay ahead of the cleanliness curve.”

Even before the worldwide pandemic, facilities such as Akron-Canton Airport began using NanoSeptic surfaces to create a cleaner experience for travelers. In addition to installing elevator button covers and wraps that adhere to door handles, the airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to get approval for using NanoSeptic mats to line the bottom and handles of security bins that are used by thousands of travelers per day. It is this kind of innovation and attention to cleanliness that has earned the airport the Airport Health Accreditation Award from the Airports Council International, a prestigious award earned by few airports.

“Obviously, it helps bring forth cleanliness, and we’re being bombarded with so many different cleaning methods,” said David Regula, vice president, customer experience at Akron-Canton Airport. “This is something that you can actually see, actually touch, and it makes you aware that it’s there. All airports are not created equal in terms of how they clean their airports. The NanoSeptic material on touchpoints is a great selling point to the traveling public.”

Other airports using NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces in some capacity (elevator push buttons, film for touchscreens at check-in, pads and sleeves for doors and toilet handles, etc.) range from Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and Heathrow Airport to regional airports, including pilot training centers in Tucson and Long Beach.

NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces are also used in health care, hospitality, corporate, education, sports, commercial cleaning, and facility management across the globe — including nearly 30 of the leading pharmaceutical companies, 250 schools, every American professional sports league and the top-10 real estate service providers.

Facility Executive spoke with Dennis Hackemeyer about what he and his team at NanoTouch Materials have seen their facilities customers focus on to ease occupants' cleanliness concerns.