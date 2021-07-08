AV over IP content distribution platform encoder/decoder expansion

Crestron, a provider of workplace technology, announced the latest evolution of its flagship DM NVX® AV-over-IP signal distribution platform. The DM-NVX-360 and DM-NVX-363 (with downmix and Dante® support) models for content distribution enable support for the latest industry standards and formats, including AES67, Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and POE+.

DM NVX technology transports ultra-high-definition 4K60 4:4:4 video over standard Gigabit Ethernet with no perceptible latency or loss of quality. Using standard network switches and CAT5e UTP wiring, a DM NVX system delivers a virtual matrix routing solution that is infinitely scalable for enterprise or campus-wide 4K content distribution applications. Professional onboard scaling, HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, and HDCP 2.3 compliance ensure picture quality and compatibility for today’s varied media sources.

The DM NVX platform features advanced encryption and security standards. format agnostic, multi-layered technology combines image quality, zero-latency, and complete management and control. DM NVX is an ecosystem of endpoints designed to work with a user’s network and security protocols. One platform delivers video, audio, USB, and control.

DM NVX offers the ability to dynamically shift content throughout any office, meeting room, facility, across a campus, or around the world. AV system designers, consultants, IT managers, and end users alike need secure and feature-rich content distribution solutions that can scale as their needs do.

“In today’s climate, it is becoming more critical than ever to share content safely and securely in any space,” said Alex Peras, Manager, Digital Media Product Management at Crestron. “With our next-generation DM NVX products, it’s easy to architect, deploy, distribute, and control crystal-clear content in a safe and reliable way across hundreds of end-points on any network, anywhere.”

The DM-NVX-360 and DM-NVX-363 are compact AV-over-IP encoders/decoders designed to function as either transmitters or receivers. As encoders, they allow the HDMI signal of a laptop computer, camera, or other media source to be transmitted over the network to one or many decoders. As decoders, the DM‑NVX‑360 and DM‑NVX‑363 receive the signal from a DM NVX encoder and feed it to a display device via the HDMI output. The decoders can quickly and easily switch between multiple encoders on the network alongside a locally connected HDMI source.

Capable of handling network AV installations of any size, the DM-NVX-360 and DM-NVX-363 feature secure web-based control and management, a scaling HDMI output, video wall processing, an analog audio input or output, native AES67 transmit and receive capability, USB 2.0 and KVM integration, and support for copper and fiber Ethernet connectivity. The DM‑NVX‑363 also includes surround sound audio with downmixing and native Dante® support.

Crestron’s Pixel Perfect Processing technology ensures that every image, dynamic or static, is as good as the source in 4K quality. From executive keynotes to video conferences, or live events to virtual learning, audio and video content can be distributed to any location for an immersive and engaging end-user experience.

Click here for more facility management news related to technology.