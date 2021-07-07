Ecore Offers Athletic Flooring CEU

In sports, fitness and recreation applications, one size does not fit all when it comes to flooring. With that in mind, Ecore now offers a continuing education unit (CEU) focused on the benefits of high-performance flooring for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The new CEU, titled “High-Performance Flooring for Sports, Recreation and Fitness,” identifies the critical performance needs for flooring in sports, fitness, and recreation venues and offers architects and designers guidelines to selecting optimal surfacing for different areas and applications.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with continuous improvements in sports-related equipment, has led to a surge in interest in health, and a booming fitness and wellness market,” said Bo Barber, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Ecore. “With the increased need for new and remodeled sports, fitness and recreation facilities, special consideration should be given to the foundation of all these spaces: the flooring.”

The CEU program covers flooring priorities for the most common athletic applications and how engineered performance surfaces can provide safety, ergonomic, and acoustic benefits that enhance performance and protect athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

“Flooring choices for sports, fitness and recreation applications go far beyond price and color,” noted Barber. “The right flooring material can actually enhance athletic performance, comfort, and enjoyment by absorbing impact, facilitating energy restitution and delivering improved acoustics.”

After completing this CEU course, attendees will be able to identify the critical needs for performance surfacing in sports, fitness and recreation applications, and understand flooring priorities for the most common athletic and fitness applications. Participants also will gain knowledge on specifying performance flooring for safety, acoustics, and ergonomics and receive examples of flooring solutions in a collection of case studies illustrating how advanced flooring benefitted various athletic venues.

The “High-Performance Flooring for Sports, Recreation and Fitness,” by Ecore is registered with The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Continuing Education Systems. Upon completion of this program, all participants will have their credits reported to AIA and International Design Continuing Education Council Inc. (IDCEC).

Check out all the latest facility management news in our Facility Blog FM Alerts.