EnChroma Launches World’s First Safety Glasses For Color Blindness

EnChroma, Inc. – creators of glasses for color blindness – have introduced the first safety glasses for the estimated 350 million people in the world who are color blind. The new line of EnChroma Safety Glasses are designed to help people with red-green color blindness overcome daily frustrations and obstacles in the workplace related to correctly identifying and interpreting colors.

“Those with color vision deficiencies can struggle to comprehend colorful information at work which can lead to frustration, lost productivity, and potential safety issues,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “EnChroma safety glasses enable the color blind to better see brightly colored warning signs and labels while reducing the everyday difficulties they experience in fields ranging from landscaping and construction to biosciences and advanced manufacturing.”

“Performing industrial maintenance involves eye hazards all day and EnChroma safety glasses protect your eyes while giving you the benefit of enhanced color vision working indoors and outdoors,” said Kyle Scholz, US Army Corps of Engineers, Mount Sterling, OH. “The glasses are also super comfortable, which is a must when wearing safety glasses, and they look good too.”

All EnChroma safety frames and lenses meet ANSI Z87.1 recommended impact standards to help reduce the risk of impact-related injury and protect from UV radiation, dust, dirt, and splashes. The glasses address most types of red-green color blindness and are available at enchroma.com and through select EnChroma Authorized Retailers worldwide. Non-prescription safety glasses range in price from $309-$349 with prescription glasses costing slightly more.

EnChroma’s patented lens technology is engineered with special optical filters to help people with color blindness see an expanded range of colors more vibrantly, clearly and distinctly. A recent study by scientists at the University of California, Davis, and France’s INSERM Stem Cell and Brain Research Institute, demonstrated the effectiveness of EnChroma glasses.

