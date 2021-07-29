Ernst & Young Among First With WELL Enterprise Provider Designation

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced its collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) as a founding participant in IWBI’s newly launched WELL Enterprise Provider (WELL EP) designation. EY US engaged in the WELL EP pilot from its initiation, providing critical input during the development phase of the program.

IWBI and WELL EPs work together to more efficiently deliver WELL’s many benefits across real estate portfolios and entire organizations by guiding customers and clients to identify and implement WELL strategies at scale.

As a WELL EP, EY US offers experience in WELL along with tailored solutions to support the growing demand for enhanced health, well-being, and equity for employees, customers, and communities. This program will be accessible across the firm’s service lines, spanning workforce enablement, workplace and the built environment, and advanced technology solutions, providing a holistic offering that caters to clients of all industries.

With 64% of employees wanting better technology in the office, and 54% of employees considering a change of employer if their workplaces can’t accommodate their health and safety concerns in the coming post-pandemic world, business leaders must consider innovative technology, workplace design, and the employee experience as they look to shape the office of the future. This collaboration further expands EY Workplace Reimagined solutions through a health and wellness lens, helping companies reimagine the office by enhancing building performance and optimizing workplace experience, well-being, comfort and sustainability.

“The pandemic has significantly increased the desire for employers and employees to take steps to improve the health and safety of workplaces,” said Francisco Acoba, principal, Corporate Real Estate, Strategy & Transactions, and EY Americas Workplace Reimagined Leader. “We are incredibly excited to work with WELL as we continue helping companies support the growing demand for enhanced health, well-being and equity for employees, customers and communities. Our commitment to the value of the WELL offerings also includes the initiation of WELL Certification for our own portfolio.”

The WELL EP program correlates directly with EY Workplace Reimagined services, offering strategic planning, practical support, and holistic solutions for companies that focus on the physical return to safe and healthy workplaces. This suite of services also helps create long-term opportunities for clients to transform their business models, accommodate hybrid work programs, enact ESG and sustainability programs, and deploy real estate and collaboration technologies that upskill and unleash the potential of their workforce.

These Workplace Reimagined solutions include:

Workplace Experience: Reimagining the workplace experience can enable organizations to align real estate goals with stakeholders’ priorities and develop measures for full visibility into worker effectiveness and integration, including support for neurodiversity, while also creating, tracking and delivering on environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and commitments.

Reimagining the workplace experience can enable organizations to align real estate goals with stakeholders’ priorities and develop measures for full visibility into worker effectiveness and integration, including support for neurodiversity, while also creating, tracking and delivering on environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and commitments. Cost and profit management: Understanding the key emerging trends in real estate, workplace design, remote working, and team collaboration will provide the agility needed to transform the real estate portfolio strategy. This will make it possible to develop and provide workplaces that will lower costs, while improving employee productivity and enhancing operational efficiency.

Understanding the key emerging trends in real estate, workplace design, remote working, and team collaboration will provide the agility needed to transform the real estate portfolio strategy. This will make it possible to develop and provide workplaces that will lower costs, while improving employee productivity and enhancing operational efficiency. Workplace Insight: There is an opportunity to redefine the workplace and its use by the workforce, to enable new ways of working with digital workplace technology, to achieve both cost savings and productivity gains and to implement people programs and policies to expand and support hybrid working.

There is an opportunity to redefine the workplace and its use by the workforce, to enable new ways of working with digital workplace technology, to achieve both cost savings and productivity gains and to implement people programs and policies to expand and support hybrid working. Workplace Transformation: Companies may find there are significant opportunities to improve their work environments, or enhance their designs and approaches for new facilities, with technology and construction solutions that improve their health, wellness and sustainability profile, and even enhance recruitment and retention.

