Facilities Trends & Considerations: Where We Go From Here

Facilities Trends & Considerations: Where We Go From Here

COVID-19 has had an undeniable impact on facilities of all types, and we recently surveyed hundreds of facilities leaders to find out how their needs and priorities have changed over the past 18 months.

In this video webinar, we discuss the key findings of the survey and how leaders are adjusting their construction and renovation project strategies to protect and enhance their facilities performance. The panel shares ideas for overcoming common project planning and execution challenges to help your teams accomplish more work. We also explore external factors that are impacting the construction industry, such as inflation, shortages, and federal funding.

View this free video webinar, and you’ll gain a better understanding of:

How the pandemic has influenced project planning, prioritization, and execution.

Ways to maximize your available budgets and resources to ensure you’re providing safe, reliable, and functional facilities.

The outside influences and economic considerations to keep your eye on for upcoming construction projects.

Facilities Trends & Considerations: Where We Go From Here Name * First Last

Email *

Company *

Job Title *

State or Territory *

Captcha