Health Guard Green Seal Certified Hand Sanitizers

Health Guard by Kutol announced it has received Green Seal® certification for five of its hand sanitizer formulations. This positions the company as the manufacturer which currently has the greatest number of hand sanitizing products meeting the rigorous Green Seal Standard for Hand Cleaners and Hand Sanitizers (GS-41). To date, there are just 14 hand sanitizers which have Green Seal GS-41 certification.

“At a time when there is concern about the safety of hand sanitizers, we are excited to let customers know these five products have passed Green Seal’s uncompromising performance standards for health, safety, and performance,” states Brandon Jones, vice president of sales and marketing at Kutol. “Additionally, these GS-41 certified alcohol-based sanitizers, all manufactured in the U.S., meet the CDC’s alcohol-percentage guidelines and are available in both foaming and gel formulations.”

The Health Guard hand sanitizers earning Green Seal GS-41 certification are:

Health Guard 62% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel

Health Guard 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel (1000 ml bag refill)

Health Guard Foaming 62% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer

Health Guard Foaming 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer

Health Guard Hand Sanitizer Gel 70% Alcohol

These Green Seal Certified Hand Sanitizers kill 99.99% of germs in just 15 seconds to help fight germs, stop the spread of illness, and keep hands clean. Each of these formulations are available in a variety of packaging options, from personal sized 1.5 fluid ounce squeeze bottles to large 2000 mL refill cartridges.

These five newly certified hand sanitizers bring the total number of Health Guard Green Seal certified products to 10. Five Health Guard foaming hand soaps were previously certified under the Green Seal GS-41 Standard.

