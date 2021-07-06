Anti-slip coating provides high traction and durability

HEAVY DUTY 20 from Wooster Products is an anti-slip coating. It provides high traction and durability for industrial floors by machining centers and other oil-prone areas, in auto service stations where oil and grease are common, in ski resorts where floors are normally wet, and in other manufacturing/industrial/commercial environments.

Anti-slip CoatingA member of the Walk-A-Sured® Water Clear Epoxy System, this eco-friendly, two-component epoxy system meets OSHA and ADA standards, and ASTM slip-resistance requirements. HEAVY DUTY 20 contains 100% solids, with no solvents or VOCs, ensuring compatibility with previously installed coatings. Water, solvent, and chemical resistant Walk-A-Sured Water Clear HEAVY DUTY 20 contains polymer grit, which gives the coating long-lasting added traction.

Available in one-gallon kits, which cover 150 square feet to 225 square feet, HEAVY DUTY 20 can be applied with a ¼” nap lint-free epoxy roller. This anti-slip coating cures completely in six to eight hours at ambient temperature (77°F). Compatible surfaces include concrete, metal, wood, glass, ceramic tile, terrazzo, marble, stone, and previously installed coatings.

In addition to HEAVY DUTY 20, two other Walk-A-Sured Water Clear formulations are available for general purpose and specific applications, including pool decks, waterparks, showers, spas, marinas, and indoor/outdoor surfaces. Walk-a-Sured Water Clear HEAVY DUTY 20 is available from coatings distributors and pool supply professionals nationwide. Dealer territories are available.

 

