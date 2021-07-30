Compact High Performance Lighting for Decorative Fixtures

The Performance Light Core from lighting studio LightArt is a solid-state lighting solution for decorative fixtures. It provides configurable and functional lighting within sculptural and decorative forms. It replaces common socket-based LED lamps that are often limited in lifespan and performance features.

The Core is made up of four main components: A chip-on-board LED light source, thermal heatsink, and TIR optic, paired with a high-quality, programmable LED driver. The chip-on-board LED light source provides an immense amount of light out of a compact surface area, coupled with a TIR optic that captures and focuses all of the light into functional beam spreads. Proper thermal management provides a lifetime rating. The efficient LED driver has a very low wattage consumption.

“The fact that we are able to make this technology seamlessly blend into decorative lighting is pretty interesting,” says LightArt founder and Creative Director, Ryan Smith, “This is a dual function. You get the decorative look that users want alongside the functional performance users need. Designers can now spec projects without having to think about both.”

The Performance Light Core compresses the qualities of accent lighting into a compact fixture without compromising on performance, producing a product that combines functionality with aesthetics for the performance market. The Core provides designers a wide range of color temperatures, lumen outputs, beam spreads, and dimming options compared to a traditional decorative LED fixture.

The Performance Light Core is not only functional but is aesthetically crafted to meet the needs of industry designers. The Core is offered in a matte black and white machined aluminum cylinder with custom integrated lensing components. The lower trim is an injection-molded frosted diffuser and is completely field changeable. Users can easily change out various beam spreads to achieve their desired effect.

Staying true to LightArt’s sustainability-focused product offerings, the Performance Light Core is designed with a PVC-free cord, and TCIG free powder coating. The Core produces more lumens per watt than a standard LED A Lamp and lasts the entire lifespan of the fixture without needing to be changed—lowering maintenance costs and associated inconvenience for end users.

The Core has an optimized cut-off to the light source for glare control and visual comfort. The light output is focused into the space with variable beam spreads, while the injection-molded trim illuminates to create a pleasing glow from the shade’s interior. The new Core for decorative fixtures uses drivers that are compatible with line dimming (TRIAC or ELV) as well as 0-10V down to 1% dimming to improve flexibility for spaces. The Core comes in 2700K to 4000K CCTS with an 80 or 90 CRI, and has a dim-to-warm option from 3000K to 1800K. Several beam spread options are available, from narrow spot beams to very wide flood beams, to achieve precise lighting control in any space.

