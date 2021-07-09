How LEED Zero Verifies Strategies That Will Help Slow Climate Change

Sponsored by

By Selina Holmes

It has long been stated that doing “less bad” will not slow climate change— although it is a necessary part of getting there. Companies, organizations, governments and individual citizens around the world have come to acknowledge that the situation has gone beyond what incremental change can solve. During the pandemic, we saw climate action being prioritized in COVID-19 recovery strategies. In the first nine months of 2020, the number of commitments to reach net zero emissions roughly doubled to 823 cities, 101 regions and 1,541 companies—and these are commitments made through the world’s nine largest climate action reporting platforms, which means that the number could be even greater. The cities and regions represent a total of over 846 million people, equivalent to 11% of the global population, while the company commitments have a combined revenue of US$ 11.4 trillion, equivalent to more than half of the GDP of the United States.

With these commitments comes a need to establish pathways to fulfill them, as well as a need for a verification system. Enter LEED Zero, a complement to LEED that verifies the achievement of net zero goals in existing buildings.