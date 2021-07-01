Six fan products allow greater efficiency and safety

Jan Fan, a Hunter Industrial Fan company specializing in a variety of industrial and mobile work fans, released six fan products —the Articulating Arm; LED Light; Flexible Light Mount; Silver Cage; 277V Motor; and 240V, 50-Hertz Motor.

The Articulating Arm offers fans, ranging up to 24″, direct airflow and light to a targeted area. The Articulating Arm also complies with OSHA standards.

Compatible with Jan Fan’s Articulating Arm and industrial air circulators, the LED Light features a 50,000-hour lifespan in a safety yellow color while staying cool to touch. Combined, the LED Light and Articulating Arm help increase employee safety and productivity by providing directional lighting and air movement.

The Flexible Light Mount is a quick and convenient way to clip the LED Light directly to any 20″, 24″, or 30″ Jan Fan.

Traditionally available only in Jan Fan safety yellow, all fans are now available for purchase in a Silver Cage that also includes silver blades.

Jan Fan also offers two new motor options for its fan products. The 277-Volt Motor is compatible with most large-scale facilities that contain a 277V power circuit, providing a convenient option for customers. Additionally, Jan Fan is now able to offer its products internationally with a 240-Volt, 50-Hertz Motor to accommodate customers across the globe.

“Our new products will provide customers with a variety of direct lighting and airflow options,” said Brian Salem, National Sales Manager for Jan Fan. “With the addition of the 240-volt, 50 hertz motor, we are also thrilled to serve customers internationally.”

Jan Fan, which has been in operation for more than 60 years, was acquired by Hunter Fan Company in 2019. Jan Fan’s products include heavy duty pedestal fans, mounted fans, shop fans, floor fans, and mobile fans.

“Jan Fan has been a great addition to the Hunter Industrial family. Between Jan Fan’s high quality, energy efficient products and Hunter’s existing line of industrial high-volume low-speed, and commercial ceiling fans, we are a one-stop shop for anyone in need of a fan,” said Mark D’Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hunter Industrial.

Click here for more facility management news related to HVAC.