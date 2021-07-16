Alcatraz AI deploying facial authentication technology at LAFC stadium

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced that it is turning to Alcatraz AI, the building access control technology developer, to provide touchless, badgeless building access for all staff at their home, Banc of California Stadium. Alcatraz’s facial authentication technology provides a frictionless access control experience that is more secure and hygienic. The technology reduces touchpoints while streamlining building access protocols, and provides LAFC with a future-proof security solution.

As businesses begin resuming on-site operations, health and safety is top-of-mind. According to one survey, two-thirds of employees have safety concerns as they return to on-site workplace participation, prompting business leaders to take steps to improve their holistic safety landscape.

The football Club is deploying Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology to replace or augment badges for physical security and access control. This technology will be implemented in all LAFC facilities, allowing the club to more successfully resume on-site operations after the recent pandemic. With touchless entry, operations leaders can account for access security while also accommodating new pandemic-inspired health and safety protocols.

“Touchless access using facial authentication increases building security and user convenience. In today’s operational reality, it also enhances health and safety measures by reducing touchpoints and enabling robust contact tracing programs,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “We are here to help companies secure physical spaces, helping them confidently resume on-site operations, and we are excited to support LAFC in their efforts,” she adds.

“We are excited to work with the Alcatraz team to bring the future of security to all LAFC facilities,” explains Christian Lau, LAFC’s Chief Technology Officer. “We will be implementing the touch-less building/space access solutions for our personnel to automate contact tracing and real-time mitigation all in one device.”

Click here for more facility management news related to security.