Two new split DOAS help improve indoor air quality

LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA has introduced two new split Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) units—the 12-ton Split Rooftop DOAS and the 1500-2000 CFM Indoor Split DOAS. They enable building owners and facility managers to condition outside air for improved indoor air quality and comfort and are suitable for new building and retrofit projects with outside air requirements, such as applications in education, office, retail, and hospitality spaces.

The 12-ton Split Rooftop DOAS and 1500-2000 CFM Indoor Split DOAS allow commercial owners and operators to implement complete end-to-end LG HVAC systems. The new models are configured for compatibility with LG’s Multi V™ Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) outdoor units and integrate seamlessly with LG VRF controls.

With built-in heat recovery units, both units are easier to install, requiring less labor, and can be used where roof limitations prevent the use of a packaged rooftop DOAS. The new DOAS feature longer pipe lengths that allow for remote connection to VRF Multi V units as a solution for on-site space restrictions, providing more design flexibility. LG’s split DOAS includes a web user interface for remote accessibility along with the option for VRF and DOAS interlocked operation via LGAP. Such features enable integration without the need for third-party platforms.

LG’s split DOAS utilizes heat pump technology displaces the need for fossil fuel sources and provides more efficiency than electric resistance heating alternatives. Featuring inverter compressors that run efficiently at variable speed and double heat recovery coils, LG split DOAS operates with reduced demand on energy use and compressor loads, leading to even more energy efficiency; the product also contributes toward satisfying requirements for LEED® certification when packaged with VRF.

“As the emphasis on indoor air quality increases and the market is trending towards reducing the impact of traditional fossil fuels, LG’s new split DOAS series provides the industry with an efficient and cost-effective solution for HVAC applications with specific outdoor air codes—while allowing for the vertical alignment of DOAS, VRF, and controls with ease,” said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. “Designed with efficiency, versatility, and flexibility at the center, our new split DOAS options complete the package and customers don’t have to look any further than LG for their entire indoor comfort solution.”

