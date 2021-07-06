Listen Now: How To Communicate “Clean” In Your Facilities

Providing clean and healthy spaces have always been important focal points for facility management. In 2020, these concerns shot to the top of the list with facilities leaders evaluating every aspect of cleaning programs, whether for in-house teams or cleaning contractors. Now, facilities need to show that buildings are being cleaned and maintained as reassurance to occupants and guests that are returning to workplaces and public spaces.

Has creating cleaner and safer facilities become a leading priority? What if major touchpoints in your facilities could clean themselves in between cleaning by staff or contractors? And, what if there was a self-cleaning surface that was also visible to occupants — helping to communicate your commitment and effort?

In this podcast, Facility Executive talks with Dennis Hackemeyer, Co- Founder of NanoTouch Materials, LLC, makers of NanoSeptic self-cleaning surfaces, about the importance of making “clean” visible and demonstrating a “new normal” when it comes to clean.

Surveys show that, more than ever, people are concerned with the cleanliness of the buildings they work in and visit.

Removing contaminants from touchpoints is an important part of a cleaning regimen in facilities. From door handles to counters and elevator buttons to light switches, cleaning crews have increased focused on these areas. And though 2020 is in the past, people continue to view surface cleanliness as a key factor in how comfortable they are in a building.

NanoSeptic self-cleaning surfaces are a visible “cleaning tool” that can be applied to a wide variety of touchpoints. Its proprietary fabrication method combines unique substrates with primers, binding agents and molecular bonding systems to create a surface that constantly breaks down organic contaminants through a photocatalytic oxidation process, decomposing both organic materials and VOCs. It’s non-toxic and the process works through exposure to light. To date, NanoSeptic surfaces cover 10 million touchpoints across the globe.

Click on the arrow below to listen to our conversation with Dennis…