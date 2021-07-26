Mobile Serving Counter holds both hot and cold food

LTI, Inc., a manufacturer of serving counters and technology, expanded its line of compact, mobile serving counters with the Dual-Temp HOT/COLD ExpressLine. It serves as two units in one, offering two bays for hot food and two bays for cold food. This makes it possible for schools, offices, or other busy operations to serve hot foods from one side of the unit and cold foods or drinks from the other side, providing total meal flexibility in one convenient place.

Suitable for serving individually wrapped or prepackaged meals and sides, the Dual-Temp HOT/COLD ExpressLine features heated and refrigerated bays designed to hold industry-standard baskets, and can maintain safe holding temperature for up to two hours without needing power. The mobile serving counter is mounted on heavy-duty 3″ locking swivel casters and can be transported to wherever customers are, and plugged into the nearest standard outlet.

“This equipment really helps operators of all kinds diversify their feeding programs beyond the four walls of the traditional cafeteria,” said Mike Purcell, LTI VP of sales and marketing. “Whether in an office building, hospital, or school, ExpressLine can multiply dining options in a safety-conscious, COVID-responsible way.”

These 72″ L x 34″ H x 31″ W ExpressLine counters can function as stand-alone meal stations or can be coupled with another unit to create a larger, full-service line up.

The Dual-Temp HOT/COLD ExpressLine mobile serving counter comes standard with stainless steel sliding lids, but see-through acrylic versions are also available. Other options include a vertical acrylic barrier for separation between server and diner, drop-down end shelves, a push handle for ease of mobility, an over-structure with shelves for additional holding space, and more. Unit bodies can be customized with laminate and stainless steel body, fiberglass panels, or vinyl graphics over stainless steel.

Other options in the ExpressLine line include compact and standard-size units that are exclusively hot or cold for more specialized needs.

