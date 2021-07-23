M4 high security key system wins SIA New Product Showcase award

ASSA ABLOY announced Medeco’s M4 high security key system was recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as an award winner in the Lock and Key Solutions category at the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase Awards, the flagship awards program in partnership with ISC West.

“For the past 50 years, Medeco has set the standard for high security, and now, M4 has raised the bar on what high security truly means,” said Medeco General Manager Joey Kingma. “Its unique features offer users more protection than ever before.”

“In addition to being highly resistant to picking and drilling, the M4 key also includes a movable element that protects against the use of 3D printed keys,” explained Dale Bowman, Medeco Director of Business Development, ASSA ABLOY. “And its advanced 10-pin configuration offers enhanced master key capacity, so users get millions of possible locking combinations.”

M4 is further supported by several proprietary electronic tools that fortify its high-security functionality:

Key System Design Studio: walks security professionals and end users through the process of designing their own master key system

walks security professionals and end users through the process of designing their own master key system SimpleK software: software used to facilitate tracking of loaned and returned keys. Also displays keyholder photos and signatures to facilitate verification of identities.

software used to facilitate tracking of loaned and returned keys. Also displays keyholder photos and signatures to facilitate verification of identities. Intelligent Key Cabinet (IKC): stores all types of keys and allows access only to authorized personnel by way of a required PIN, biometric fingerprint or prox card authentication. The cabinet maintains an electronic record of all key removals and returns, and generates a comprehensive audit report.

stores all types of keys and allows access only to authorized personnel by way of a required PIN, biometric fingerprint or prox card authentication. The cabinet maintains an electronic record of all key removals and returns, and generates a comprehensive audit report. Record of Authorization Online Portal: verifies and authenticates the identity of authorized end users before accepting orders for blank keys

M4 is patent (pending) protected until 2040, including by international patents, to safeguard against unauthorized distribution and duplication of keys. The Medeco M4 locking system is UL 437 listed, as well as ANSI/BHMA A156.30 and A156.5 certified for quality and performance, and exceeds ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 cycle requirements by hundreds of thousands of cycles

“Each year, SIA’s New Product Showcase challenges companies to develop extraordinary, cutting-edge security technology products and solutions, and this year’s winners represent the industry’s best new offerings,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA congratulates Medeco for standing out among the entries in this highly competitive program.”

New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2021, the 30+ judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories.

In addition to the SIA award, the M4 high security key system also received the 2021 Campus Platinum Award for outstanding security product in the Locks and Door Hardware category, and the 2021 Security Today Govies Government Security Platinum Award in the Locks and Locking Systems category.

