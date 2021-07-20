Fire resistant wastebasket will not burn, melt, or collapse

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), every 24 seconds, a fire department responds to a fire in the United States. A traditional wastebasket in the home or office can be a potentially dangerous fire hazard as a volatile mix of combustible or improperly discarded materials can start a fire.

In an effort to combat this problem, Mar-Bal, Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 Registered Company, developed Waste-Safe fire resistant wastebaskets. Made in the USA at its state-of-the-art 110,700-square-foot facility in Painesville, Ohio, the fire resistant wastebaskets are made from thermoset composites with fiberglass reinforcement.

The UL Classified and CSFM Listed line will contain a fire without burning, melting, or collapsing. When implemented, the wastebaskets improve an organization’s overall fire safety plans and lead to an overall improved risk management plan. Designed for safety and efficiency, Waste-Safe wastebaskets will not burn or contribute to a fire, are low smoke and non-toxic, and feature seamless construction.

Additionally, typical round metal trash receptacles can dent easily and will rust—often leaving a metal stain on the floor. Mar-Bal wastebaskets can also help reduce these preventative maintenance costs, are easy to clean, and are corrosion and rust proof.

Waste-Safe comes in four sizes and 10 different colors, including Granite look options. Standard color options are sand, beige, and black. Additional colors are gray, brown, green, and blue. Featuring the distinctive recycling insignia, Waste-Safe green and blue colored wastebaskets allow for implementation of a recycling campaign safely across various settings. Customization is available with decorative permanent silk screen imprinting. Quart options of eight, 14, 27, and 40 are available for all colors in the line.

“Mar-Bal’s expansion of the Waste-Safe fire resistant wastebasket line complements our proprietary products family and reflects our commitment to diversified composite growth. Ultimately, it’s a low cost solution compared to metal, and it promotes organization and, most importantly fire safety, as we have a V-0 listed fire resistance rating,” said Mar-Bal’s Director, Proprietary Products, Anthony Lignetta.

