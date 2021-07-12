R.D. Olson Contruction breaks ground on senior living project in California

R.D. Olson Construction, a general contracting firm in California, announced the groundbreaking of Vistas at Glendora, a Clearwater Senior Living project, which is a 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility in the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles County. Construction is expected to be complete in Fall 2022.

The senior living community will be comprised of 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or another form of memory impairment. Residents will have the option of single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom room layouts available. Twenty-four-hour care and concierge services will be available for all residents.

“There is a significant shortage of senior living facilities in the Los Angeles area, and as the population ages the need for modern, highly amenitized facilities will continue to grow,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction. “Vistas at Glendora will provide excellent care for area seniors in an environment that is warm, welcoming, and complete with a wide variety of activities and amenities for residents to enjoy.”

Community amenities will include multiple dining venues, a wine vault, display kitchen, BBQ station, game room, theater, activity rooms, a lounge featuring a bar and piano, hair salon, state-of-the-art fitness center, art studio, four outdoor courtyards, and a variety of indoor and outdoor seating areas. Vistas at Glendora, a Clearwater Senior Living project, features a contemporary feel, with precast stone, brick veneer, and other modern design elements.

Located at 333 West Dawson Ave., the community is in close proximity to Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and Orange County, allowing convenient access for friends and family visiting from throughout Southern California.

R.D. Olson Construction partnered with owner Clearwater Living, architecture firm AO, and interior designer Klang & Associates on the project.

Other senior living projects from R.D. Olson Construction include the $30 million renovation and construction of a new building for Atria Senior Living—a 1960s assisted living community in Newport Beach—and La Costa Glen, a Continuing Care Retirement Community in Carlsbad featuring independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing offerings.

