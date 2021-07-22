Scott 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes win WOW innovation Award

Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes—Kimberly-Clark Professional’s pre-saturated wipes with a patented formulation—has been named the winner of the 2021 World of Wipes (WOW) Innovation Award at the WOW International Conference. A team of technical specialists from The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) chose Scott 24 over 23 submissions. The product was honored for its innovation across the entire wipes value chain.

Scott 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for disinfecting against numerous strains of bacteria and viruses, including E.coli, S. aureus, SARS-CoV-21, influenza A virus (H1N1), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). They are engineered with Kimberly-Clark’s proprietary base sheet technology—which offers strong disinfectant absorbency, controlled liquid release, and increased soil removal per wipe—in combination with the company’s patent-protected durable antimicrobial coating. Most surface disinfectants and sanitizers work, but only for the moment. As soon as the surface is touched again, germs are back in action. These pre-saturated wipes quickly disinfect and maintain surface sanitization against bacteria for a full 24 hours, even after multiple touches.2

“The pandemic created a fundamental change in people’s standards and expectations for cleaning,” said Susan Gambardella, President, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America. “Our goal is to exceed their expectations and empower them with an antibacterial wipe unlike anything else on the market. Grounded in science and backed by our unique technological capabilities, Scott 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes deliver peace of mind for 24 hours, providing confidence between cleans. This award is a testament to our culture of innovative spirit and creativity as we lead by example by providing much-needed solutions to our customers.”

“Scott 24 also features a gradual and even release of chemicals to a surface, providing consistent coverage and long-lasting effectiveness. It’s an essential innovation in the category,” said Julia Georgoff, General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America Wiping. “The idea for this project was sparked by a hallway conversation, which demonstrates Kimberly-Clark’s ‘what if’ spirit of scientific inquiry to solve unmet needs, based on customer insights, and create long-lasting protection.”

Georgoff added, “We’re inspired by the hard work and dedication of the cross-functional teams that brought this to innovation to market. We will continue to expand our surface disinfecting wipes portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Scott 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes clean, sanitize, and disinfect, all while not requiring any rinsing of surfaces or the use of gloves. The wipes are also bleach-free and leave a fresh, clean scent. They are delivered through a portable dispenser for ease of use and offer an all-in-one application to help save time.

Scott 24 is suitable for wiping down and helping continuously protect high-touch surfaces such as door handles, elevator buttons, keypads, keyboards, countertops, airplane armrests, gym equipment, school desks, etc. The wipes can be used on all non-porous and non-food-contact surfaces in places such as homes, offices, classrooms, gyms, or childcare facilities.

1Kills SARS-CoV-2 Virus on hard, non-porous surfaces when used according to directions for use for disinfection, and are part of the EPA List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2. Not approved in California for use against SARS-CoV-2.

2When used as directed, this product is effective for 24 hours against Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes, and Community-Associated Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteria.

