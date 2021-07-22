Starnet Commercial Flooring Announces 2021 Hospitality Design Awards

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, has revealed the third of several Starnet Design Awards winners for 2021. Now in its 23rd year, the annual competition honors the outstanding projects completed by the membership in partnership with the architects, designers, and Starnet-aligned manufacturing partners. New this year, Starnet will announce the gold category winners monthly, culminating with the Grand Prize Winner revealed during the organization’s annual shareholders meeting in October 2021.

Sports arenas, airports, libraries, hotels, municipal buildings, museums, houses of worship, community centers, and convention centers offer distinct challenges. Each is designed differently using a variety of flooring materials to address ergonomics, acoustics, indoor air quality, durability, and cleanability. On center stage is the Starnet Flooring Contractor Network’s professionalism to execute the best possible outcomes. As experts in hospitality flooring, the Starnet network annually performs $100 million dollars in the segment throughout the United States and Canada.

Gold in Hospitality

The Gold in Hospitality was awarded to Starnet Member DCO Commercial Floors for the company’s work at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery located in Atlanta, GA (above).

Silverspot Cinema at The Battery is a sprawling dine-in theater concept that redefines the traditional movie-going experience. Located in Atlanta, GA, the project features a variety of flooring materials including walk off mats, polished concrete, tile, and carpet. All products were installed so there were no height differences or tripping hazards in high traffic areas.

“There is a uniquely modern look to this project, and it redefines the concept of the traditional movie theater,” said Design Awards Judge Alison Woolf, LEED AP Associate Principal, Design Director, Huntsman Architectural Group. “From the complexity of the materials to the standout bathroom designs, it’s a real winner.” Fellow Judge Andrea Hanson, AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, said, “The longer you look at the project, the more you become attracted to it. From the over-the-top bathrooms to the easy-to-clean popcorn off the LVT flooring in the theatre.”

Project Name: Silverspot Cinema at The Battery

Starnet Member: DCO Commercial Floors

Architect: Collins | Webb Architecture

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Daltile, Flexco, Mannington Commercial, MAPEI, MATS, Inc., Milliken Commercial, Tarkett Johnsonite

Silver in Hospitality

The Silver in Hospitality was awarded to Starnet Member Workplace Services, Inc. for the company’s work at Awaken Church located in San Marcos, CA.

Project Name: Awaken Church

Starnet Member: Workplace Services, Inc.

Architect: MPA Architects

Designer: West Coast Design, LLC

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Chapco Adhesives, Daltile, Ecore Commercial, Marazzi USA, Milliken Commercial, Roppe, Tarkett Johnsonite, TEC, Uzin Utz North America, Inc.

Bronze in Hospitality

The Bronze in Hospitality was awarded to Starnet Member Image Flooring LLC for the company’s work at Merriam Community Center located in Merriam, KS.

Project Name: Merriam Community Center

Starnet Member: Image Flooring LLC

Architect: The Clark Enersen Partners

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX, Ecore Commercial, J+J Flooring, Mannington Commercial, MAPEI, Milliken Commercial, Tarkett Johnsonite

Honorable Mention in Hospitality

An Honorable Mention was awarded to Starnet Member Rubenstein’s Contract Carpets LLC for the company’s work at Ripley’s World of Adventure located in Newport, OR.

Project Name: Ripley’s World of Adventure

Starnet Member: Rubenstein’s Contract Carpets LLC

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Milliken Commercial, Tarkett Johnsonite, Uzin Utz North America, Inc.

2021 Hospitality Category Judging Panel

Andrea Hanson | AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer | Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Alison Woolf | LEED AP Associate Principal, Design Director | Huntsman Architectural Group

Cecelia Baumann | Senior Interior Design Student | Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of Creative Careers

For more information about the 2021 Starnet Design Awards and to view all the entrants and winners, visit the Starnet Design Awards website.

Click here for more news items about Flooring.