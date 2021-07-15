New work chairs deliver functionality and ergonomic support

Teknion has introduced two distinct work chairs — Visio and Metric. Both offer just right functionality in mesh and upholstered styles with refined details.

Visio’s mesh back has a slim profile that molds to individual body shape for essential support. An upholstered seat with molded foam increases comfort and weight distribution. Integrated ergonomic features extend comfort.

“Visio features everything required in a work chair with a level of refinement and comfort that’s not typical of chairs at value price points under $350,” says Dannion Smith, Director, Product Management, Seating & Ergonomic Products at Teknion. “An essentials-only design focus keeps Visio simple, affordable, and just right.”

Designed to fit most body types, an adjustable lumbar support bolsters proper alignment and posture. Visio’s seat and arm rests can be raised or lowered while the seat depth moves forward or back, accommodating user preferences. The chair back tilts and locks in three positions, or freely reclines, permitting a seamless shift from one task to another. A five-star base on casters allows Visio to glide and move smoothly.

The Visio frame is available in Ebony or Grey. Fabric choices include Visio Grey or Visio Black, plus 10 choices from the Luum Percept palette, with colors ranging from warm neutrals to rich, deep tones.

Shaped and cushioned for comfort, Metric reveals residential influences and flair. Seat height is offered in adjustment ranges 3″, 4″, and 5″, adjusting to the leg length of the user for proper posture and circulation. Seat depth adjusts 3″; arm height adjusts over 3″; and back height adjusts 2.5″. Synchro tilt allows the back tilt to be set in upright, free-flow movement, or a three position tilt lock to provide appropriate support in multi-task situations. A five-star base ensures stability and casters provide mobility.

Metric’s design enables style expression through varied upholstery application. A double layer of cushioning allows for one fabric to be applied to the seat and inner back, and a second fabric to the seat underside and outer back. Combinations include single fabric, dual fabric, and mixed upholstery options.

Metric is offered in all grades of Luum textiles, providing a vast array of color, fiber, and performance choices. The frame finish is offered in Ebony.

Weight capacity for both the Visio and Metric work chairs is 300 pounds.

Click here for more facility management news related to seating.