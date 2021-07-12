Cloud video surveillance platform provides offsite video backup

Videoloft’s cloud video surveillance platform provides users with a remote recording solution, while presenting resellers with a new potential revenue stream to add to their offering portfolio. For large surveillance system users, the cloud video surveillance solution provides affordable secure offsite video backup. For SMBs (small and medium businesses), Videoloft’s ability to record up to 8MP direct to the cloud provides a powerful remote standalone storage solution. Both applications provide system integrators and resellers with a versatile VSaaS (video software as a solution) for virtually any size system or vertical application. A key benefit of VSaaS solutions is that they can be positioned as an operating expense (OPEX) versus a capital expense (CAPEX), making it easier for users to budget the solution as an ongoing expense for operations rather than a large, single one-time investment.

“Our cloud video surveillance platform provides users and resellers alike with the ideal combination of features, versatility, and cost-efficiency,” said Joanna Santander, Director of Sales & Business Development, Videoloft. “As the need and demand for VSaaS cloud solutions with remote access capabilities continues to increase globally, the benefits across different vertical applications continue to become more evident.”

Quick service restaurant (QSR) and retail chains can benefit from this cloud video surveillance platform as a secure, centralized, and long-term video storage solution. It allows them to consolidate video from multiple sites and add cloud storage, eliminating the risk of lost footage due to theft or tampering of onsite recorders. Videoloft also provides QSR and retail chains with a way to store video for up to three years, much longer than is possible on conventional NVRs, to protect them from liabilities associated with injury and insurance claims and shrinkage.

For locations that lack power and wired internet infrastructure, such as construction sites, vacant properties, and agricultural locations, traditional video surveillance often isn’t feasible, and guards are needed to ensure security. Videoloft provides an alternative solution that can be battery or solar powered and connected via a 4G wireless router. The software constantly monitors the network conditions and deploys dynamic frame rate, bit rate, and resolution adjustment when necessary to ensure that footage is sent and recorded even in poor network conditions.

The cloud video surveillance platform provides site managers with the versatility to remotely manage employees, deliveries, and health and safety protocols. Videoloft’s video analytics technology enables highly specific alerting options and smart video search, making it fast and easy to locate specific events. In addition, a time-lapse feature makes it easy to track development over days, weeks, and months, and to share this progress with customers.

The platform also provides campus security teams with the ability to monitor sites even when they are split across multiple locations. With features such as PTZ control, two-way-audio, and alarm triggering there are many ways to detect, track, and address unwanted visitors.

Videoloft allows integrators to offer SMBs and the high-end residential market a cost-competitive product, even when compared to DIY solutions that typically employ Wi-Fi cameras that are inherently less secure. Users can set alerting and recording schedules and play back and download video through the Videoloft app, and assign multiple users with read-only or full admin access to all or specific cameras, depending on their requirements.

