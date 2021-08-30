Lockable pressure relief valves for wet fire sprinkler systems

Models 7000L and 7200L from AGF Manufacturing are lockable pressure relief valves that comply with the requirements of NFPA 13 that stipulates a pressure relief valve must be installed on all wet fire sprinkler systems downstream of any pressure reducing valve. Both models relieve excess system pressure caused by surges or temperature changes. They can be opened to flush debris from the seat, drain a system, or they can be temporarily locked closed for system hydrostatic testing.

Models 7000L and 7200L include a bronze body and stainless steel spring housed in a plastic casing with “hydro” and “flush” tabs. When used with a hex key, the tabs allow users to flush debris from the valve or lock it closed to perform hydrostatic testing without removing the valve from the system.

The Model 7000L has a ½” MIPT inlet and FIPT outlet and can be purchased individually or as an optional part of the TESTanDRAIN kit with all necessary drainage piping and connections for use with all AGF TESTanDRAIN valves. Pressure relief valves can be installed on a TESTanDRAIN valve without removing the valve from the line or draining the system completely. The Model 7200L has a ¾” MIPT inlet and FIPT outlet and is optional with 1″ Residential Riser PACK Model 8011.

Both lockable pressure relief valves are UL Listed and FM Approved, and come factory set at 175 PSI. The Model 7000L is also available in 225 PSI and 300 PSI. PSI must be specified when ordering.

