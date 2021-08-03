Security Operations Center to leverage AI infused video analytics

Security and Safety Things GmbH and Prosegur, a security company, have announced their collaboration on the development of a new Security Operations Center (SOC) environment, leveraging the intelligence of innovative Artificial Intelligence infused video analytics and the expertise of Prosegur human operators to improve security services for customers around the globe.

Prosegur will incorporate AI-infused video analytic applications from the Security & Safety Things (S&ST) platform into the Prosegur “SOC as a service” offering. The edge analytic applications, which run directly on cameras or devices equipped with the S&ST operating system, will intelligently pre-filter incoming events from customer locations and augment human decisions for enhanced alarm monitoring, management, and response. These new levels of automation increase serviceability to customers and reduce the number of truck rolls, which in turn allows Prosegur to more efficiently deploy its service and support operations.

“Enhancing real-time monitoring with artificial intelligence helps improve the real-time operational decision-making, which ultimately results in better security and quicker response times for our clients”, said Matt Sack, Executive Chairman of Prosegur Security USA. “We greatly value our partnership with Security & Safety Things for their collaborative approach to creating customized and innovative solutions that deliver added value to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to jointly drive innovation for the whole industry.”

The Security & Safety Things open platform enables the deployment of AI enabled analytics applications on devices running the open S&ST operating system. These apps are highly customizable to the customer use case or vertical need and can run on a wide variety of cameras from different manufacturers and form factors. The analytics apps can detect with very low latency the relevant details in a scene and bring these to the attention of operators, providing them with true situational awareness needed for rapid response to prevent incidents and save lives without the need to monitor dozens of video feeds.

“The Security & Safety Things business model of making AI video analytics available for customers around the globe through an open Application Store is unique in the industry. We are proud to be innovating with Prosegur to drive additional value for their business and their customers,” said Hartmut Schaper, Chief Executive Officer, Security & Safety Things. “This partnership provides a blueprint for how new business models can be innovated using open platforms and AI, and underscores once more that joint innovation will shape the future of our industry.”

The nearly 100 unique applications available in the S&ST Application Store provide end users with security operational intelligence for their application—foot traffic in a retail store, the presence of employee-worn safety equipment in a warehouse, queue counting and management at a stadium, license plate recognition for contactless parking, or weapons detection for a campus. All together more than 50 use cases are currently covered serving the needs of at least 20 industry verticals.

For more on the collaboration, visit the Security & Safety Things booth and the Prosegur booth at Global Security Exchange 2021 in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 27-29.

Click here for more facility management news related to security.