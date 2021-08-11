ARC Facilities Adds Construction Projects Module To Award-Winning App

ARC Facilities, a technology company facilitating quick access to building information in the built space, has announced the release of Construction Projects, a new module for its industry-leading mobile app. The new module provides instant access to ongoing construction documents to help facility management professionals keep track of information related to renovations and retrofits — especially closeouts.

When dealing with multiple renovation projects, facility teams are often last to receive closeouts. Without these documents, facility maintenance is guesswork, based on a confusing collection of as-builts drawings.

“Facilities professionals can’t afford to wait months for construction closeouts,” said Jonathan Styrlund, vice president of product development, ARC Facilities. “Operating without accurate information is risky, inefficient, and costly.”

“For the first time, facilities teams now have a single source of truth for accurate and current renovation project information,” said Styrlund. “With Construction Projects, facility teams are assured that critical construction information is accessible where and when it is needed — accurate, accessible, and neatly organized.

How The Module Works

The solution will allow customers to organize, maintain, and keep track of all construction drawings including specifications, RFI communications, submittals, and other project documentation. Project information is immediately accessible in an easy-to-use mobile application during construction.

Facility teams gain mobile access to building information during and after project completion and receive closeout packages at the end of projects. To learn more about the benefits of digitizing, gaining mobile access to and sharing construction documents, a complimentary eBook on this topic is available for download here.

Interested in Mobile and “Must-Have Technology for Facilities Teams”? Register for the August 19 free webinar presented by ARC Facilities.