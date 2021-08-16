Upgrade Your Openings helps create safer, healthier environments

ASSA ABLOY introduced its “Upgrade Your Openings” program to support facility managers in addressing the changing needs of building occupants. With businesses, offices, and schools continuing to return to the workplace, efforts are being made to integrate touchless and automated solutions to create safer, healthier environments.

As part of the initiative, ASSA ABLOY is helping building managers address three emerging trends affecting commercial spaces post-pandemic:

Rapidly evolving user expectations, driving demand for safer, healthier, and easier access to spaces, along with more aggressive security measures

More strictly enforced adherence to the latest building requirements, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, and other building codes applicable to the jurisdiction and building type

Increasingly complex facilities management due to the increasing number and sophistication of building systems and security

“As the economy rebounds and facilities begin to reopen, the demand for healthier, safer, and more accessible environments is increasing, and in turn, adding to the overwhelming complexity of building management,” said Sean McGrath, Head of US Commercial Sales and Marketing, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas. “‘Upgrade Your Openings’ is ASSA ABLOY’s initiative to help offices, schools, hospitals, and other public spaces address the challenges of post-COVID facilities while meeting increasingly strict codes and standards.”

ASSA ABLOY’s comprehensive solutions can support:

ASSA ABLOY is now offering a variety of training courses that feature products and solutions to help Upgrade Your Openings, including door controls, hands-free solutions, fire door, and security upgrades, and more.

For more upgrade solutions or to reach a local Door Security Sales Consultant for upgrades support, visit www.assaabloydss.com/upgrade.

Click here for more facility management news related to safety.