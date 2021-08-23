August 2021 Issue: Securing Safe Facilities

Editor’s Letter: Securing Safe Facilities

Te important focus of health and safety in facilities reached a pinnacle during 2021, and rightly so. With the pandemic evolving, facilities teams and their partners have been busy learning and adapting to ensure procedures across the board are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. As a facilities professional you know this focus is here to stay, and that it goes beyond COVID at this juncture. Prevention and mitigation of all illness-causing threats will be central to facilities operations for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, for this issue we asked the Executive Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), Patty Olinger, to share overarching lessons learned in the cleaning industry in light of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, facility security has been impacted by COVID-19 in the form of the new requirements or voluntary tightening on people’s comings and goings into a building and around a site. And security threats not related to the pandemic are everpresent. Essential Security Trends For FMs identifies five trends impacting physical security solutions for facilities (and there are certainly more). In Cyber Security For Building Networks, we present a talk with a cyber security expert seeking to name actions facility executives could take to protect OT (operational technology) from this front and center threat.

And, with cooler weather approaching for many facilities, Get Roofs Ready For Winter and Pest Management Prep For Winter offer practical tips on these tasks universal to facility management.

As you read through this issue, we invite you to send your experiences or questions about the topics covered in these pages to me at the e-mail address below. Enjoy the waning days of summer!

August 2021 Issue: Contents

Tech And FM: Mobile Work Management Tools | If your facilities team has yet to go mobile, here are four reasons to make the move.

The HVAC Factor: Follow The Science To Combat COVID-19 | Protecting facility occupants requires staying informed on effective indoor air quality and other strategies.

Get Roofs Ready For Winter | Farewell to summer, and hello to autumn roof maintenance.

Essential Security Trends For FMs | For commonly seen risks to emerging threats, solutions for facilities teams are evolving and maturing.

Cyber Security For Building Networks | Facility management has an expanding role in protecting operational technology.

Microgrids For Facility Power | Look to ESCOs when evaluating feasibility of this distributed energy resource for your site.

Hospitality That Floors Guests | In Round Rock, TX, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions opens amid COVID-19 challenges.

Controlling Retail Maintenance Costs | Keep sites in top shape and operating costs in check.

Cleaning And COVID-19 | As facilities maintenance moves forward, here are a few lessons learned when it comes to cleaning.

Pest Management Prep For Winter | As seasonal changes approach, take a look around facilities to prevent pest infestation.

Builders Hardware That Makes The Grade | Choose door hardware for performance needs using BHMA’s new Certified Product Directory.

