Benefect, Fiberlock List N Disinfectants Effective Against Delta Variant

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed efficacy of ICP’s Environmental Restoration Group (ICP ERG) Benefect and Fiberlock disinfectants against all strains of SARS-CoV-2, including the Delta Variant. Benefect and Fiberlock are on the EPA’s List N.

ICP’s List N disinfectant products effective in real-world situations against COVID-19 include:

Fiberlock IAQ 2500 (1839-83-73884)

Fiberlock ShockWave RTU (61178-2-73884)

Fiberlock IAQ 2000 (1839-95-73884)

Benefect Botanical Decon 30 (84683-3-74771)

Benefect Botanical Disinfectant Wipes (84683-4-74771)

Benefect Botanical Disinfectant (84683-1-74771)

According to the EPA statement, the agency “expects all products on List N to kill all strains of SARS-CoV-2. Genetic changes to the virus do not impact the efficacy of disinfectants. List N disinfectants work by chemically inactivating viruses.”

ICP also recently announced that its Benefect® products were certified as the first and only 100%-biobased disinfectant technology by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Benefect Decon 30 Disinfectant and Botanical Disinfectant Wipes are made with plant-derived essential oils that are proven to kill 99.99% of bacteria, while boasting the highest safety rating allowable by the EPA – meaning less liability for restoration professionals and facility managers.

Additionally, the company’s Fiberlock IAQ 2500 was tested against and proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 virus on hard non-porous surfaces in 60 seconds.

Want more news about COVID-19 and its impact?

Read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic, including facility management products and services.