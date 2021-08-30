Door & Hardware Feature: Builders Hardware That Makes The Grade

Finish tests ensure that locks will not soften, bubble, peel, discolor, or corrode after exposure to various environmental conditions. Depending on the standard, these tests can include a salt spray, integrity coating, abrasion tests, and perspiration tests. This also includes UV and humidity testing, which tests various finishes for nearly 144 hours (the equivalent of 20 years of real-world exposure).

Operational tests ensure that hardware will operate when there is unwanted loading on the door, such as a tight door seal or a crowd pushing against a door in an emergency. These tests also gauge the amount of torque (force per inch) necessary to latch or unlatch the lock both with and without a key, including tests that make sure the door will latch easily when it is pushed closed.

Cycle tests make sure the hardware can withstand repeated, long-term usage while continuing to operate properly. A common test installs the builders hardware on a mechanically operated test door, operates the hardware until the required cycles are obtained, and then re-checks for operational compliance. Depending on the product, cycle tests can require over a million cycles and take months to complete.

Strength tests are meant to ensure the trim, latches, deadbolts, and lock mechanisms hold up to daily abuse (such as excessive forces on a lever) and still operate properly. Bored locks levers, for example, are subject to a vertical load of 360 pounds.

Security tests subject locks to physical beat downs and then measure how well these still perform as a locking device. Impacts and rams are often deployed to smash and batter the locks, which are then examined to determine whether or not they are still secure. This array of tests could be described as attacks to gain entry.

The difference between the grades for security tests can be significant. For example, tests using a ram to impact the cylinder face are as follows:

Grade 1: 10 blows

Grade 2: 5 blows

Grade 3: 2 blows

BHMA Certified Products Directory

A reliable and easy way to determine that the builders hardware you are considering is a BHMA Certified product is by seeing if it is listed online on BHMA’s Certified Products Directory, or CPD. The CPD is updated in real-time, providing reassurance that all listings are accurate and up-to-date.

Once in the CPD, users select a standard from a drop-down list and can then filter the resulting listings by brand, type, function number, ANSI number, brand model, or brand series. Users also have the option to click on a brand’s page for brand-specific listings. The CPD allows for robust comparison and selection amongst products as it houses all the BHMA Certified products from 80% of builders hardware manufacturers operating in North America.

Another feature in the CPD is the Certificate of Compliance, which is now available as dated and written evidence that a product is certified by BHMA to meet a specific standard. This certificate can be accessed on an individual brand’s page in the CPD.

To access the BHMA Certified Products Directory, visit buildershardware.com/cpd.

For 20 years, Tierney has served as the product standards director for the Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA), where he coordinated the development and revision of the BHMA performance standards for building hardware products. He came to BHMA following a 20-year career in manufacturing management at United Technologies, Honeywell, Black and Decker, and Yale Security. He is a principal member on technical committees for the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA); the A117.1 Committee for Accessible and Usable Buildings and Facilities, and ASTM.

