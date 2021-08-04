LED linear high bay delivers up to 50,500 lumens for large interior spaces

Powered by Barron Lighting Group, Trace-Lite indoor and outdoor commercial and industrial lighting announced the addition of the EQHB Series high-performance LED linear high bay. Ultra-slim and energy-efficient, it utilizes high-efficacy and high-output LEDs and is offered in multiple lumen packages, optimizing project flexibility for retail, industrial, commercial, manufacturing, warehousing, gymnasiums, and other large interior spaces with mounting heights up to 50′.

“At Barron Lighting Group, we are excited to introduce the newest addition to both our Trace-Lite family as well as our Equity Line of competitively priced, dependable, and contractor-friendly lighting solutions—the EQHB Series. This high-performance LED linear high bay is available in 4000K and 5000K CCT, features efficacies up to 142 lm/W to maximize energy savings and utility rebates, is cULus Listed for Damp Locations, and is DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) PREMIUM Qualified,” said Heather McCune, Vice President, Sales Operations of Barron Lighting Group.

Available from 90 watts to 370 watts, the EQHB Series delivers from 12,000 to 50,500 lumens with a CRI ≥80, and includes adjustable aircraft cable mounts. The fixture can also be stem/pendant mount or suspended with the use of the stem mount kit. Compact configurations can bed as small as 9.9″ wide and 23.6″ long. A ½” knockout on both ends as well as in the central panel allow for easy installation of sensors or other accessories.

Operating temperature for the EQHB Series is -40°F to 131°F. Options include 347/480VAC, occupancy controls, line cords, and integral battery backup offering 1,000 lumens of emergency powered illumination for 90 minutes,. An integral microwave sensor option allows for two or three step/level dimming and has optional daylight harvesting capabilities. Settings can be adjusted with an optional remote control accessory.

The EQHB Series LED Linear high bay is from Barron Lighting’s Equity Line of products and is an upgraded version of the company’s EHB.

Click here for more facility management news related to lighting.