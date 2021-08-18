Sustainably-minded outdoor fabrics for hospitality and cruise markets

Fil Doux Textiles, a Brooklyn-based textile company producing mill-direct, luxurious upholstery, tannery-direct leather, and Otratex—a degradable vinyl alternative—announced its entrance into the outdoor segment with the debut of a five-pattern, 29-color textile collection. The new outdoor fabrics product category aligns with a renewed interest in outdoor leisure and lounge spaces as the hospitality and cruise market reopens and ushers in a new chapter.

The collection, which is developed and manufactured through the company’s vertically-integrated mills, is a cohesive extension of Fil Doux Textiles’ existing product portfolio. The two materials offered, Solution Dyed Acrylic and Solution Dyed Polyester, are known for their durability; UV, water, and mildew resistance; and color fastness.

“The beauty of this launch is having full control over every step of production at our vertically-integrated mills,” says Leo Novik, CEO and Founder of Fil Doux Textiles. “It was important that the outdoor fabric we created for this market had the same beautiful touch as the rest of our products. The essence of the new outdoor fabrics fell in line with who we are as a brand.”

With this new category, Fil Doux Textiles provides the hospitality and cruise markets with textiles that are equipped to endure the challenges of a variety of environments, from salt-soaked beaches to poolside decks. Timeless patterns like Ribbon Outdoor and fun graphic designs like Hunter Outdoor, are central to the line and give designers the ability to create standout exterior hospitality and cruise spaces. The fabrics have a four- to six-week lead time.

“I’m so excited to bring this collection to hospitality and cruise as the doors to the world reopen,” says Robert Pullen, Vice President at Fil Doux Textiles. “The timing of this launch is perfect and presents an amazing moment to expand on Fil Doux Textiles’ success.”

All of Fil Doux Textiles’ products, including the outdoor line, are produced using sustainable practices, which has resulted in the company achieving status as a MindClick Leader. Fil Doux Textiles’ mills are fully operable on solar and wind power, dye waters for fabrics are reclaimed and reused, and leftover fabrics are repurposed for packaging. In the spirit of environmental sustainability, Fil Doux Textiles has partnered with 501(c) One Tree Planted with a pledge to donate 1,000 trees to Brazilian Rainforests for every 1,000 yards of Otratex™ purchased.

