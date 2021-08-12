Decommissioning Services for a broom ready facility

HGR Industrial Surplus launched Decommissioning Services for the tear out and cleanup of industrial surplus and facilities. Customers interested in selling their equipment can now offload the tear out work to HGR. HGR will then buy equipment in good condition and recycle and scrap unsalvageable surplus.

With over 20 years of experience buying and selling equipment locally and internationally, HGR is an industry leader for used surplus, purchasing over 4,000 truckloads of surplus directly from customers across North America each year.

With full-service Decommissioning Services, HGR will now manage tear outs using a definitive method that emphasizes speed, efficiency, and safety. This turnkey solution is designed to help facility managers continue operations while HGR decommissions and purchases equipment from start to finish. As a green service partner, HGR also upcycles useable equipment while recycling and scrapping materials for sustainable disposal.

HGR’s decommissioning process is intentionally streamlined to meet strict timelines, starting with defining project schedules and key milestones. A dedicated project manager and team are assigned to each project. Once the customer is ready to decommission the facility, all industrial robots, equipment, and scrap is removed, and the space is cleaned to broom-ready condition. The tear out is complete after a final walkthrough of the space.

Following all OSHA safety standards, HGR prioritizes safety during the tear out process by setting up safety perimeters and signage. Additionally, HGR decommissioning staff always wear branded safety gear to ensure high visibility.

Companies looking to decommission their facilities, both small and large, can utilize HGR’s Decommissioning Services. HGR will decommission factories and plants in any industry from 5,000 square feet to over 750,000 square feet.

In addition to decommissioning the facility, HGR offers payment for surplus equipment. HGR will purchase equipment in good condition for upcycling on their marketplace, allowing factory managers to recoup part of their initial investment.

