Join Our “Optimizing Your Security Technology Investment” Webinar

With COVID, digitalization, changing regulations and shifting customer needs, facility executives require a new generation of operating models and systems that help mitigate risk and accelerate resolutions, and this includes facility security strategies.

But the demanding and ever evolving landscape means that finding a single technology to address these challenges is no easy task. Avoid potential pitfalls and capitalize on investments in systems already in place by applying Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) to establish a smart building technology foundation.

Join us for this free webinar as Daniel Bloodworth, Director of Emerging Technologies discusses: