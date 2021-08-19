Join Us For Our "Must-Have Technology For Facilities Teams" Webinar

Join us for this free webinar and learn how mobile technology increases productivity, saves time in emergencies, and creates a level playing field for newcomers and legacy team members.


Join us for this free webinar and learn how mobile technology increases productivity, saves time in emergencies, and creates a level playing field for newcomers and legacy team members.
08/19/2021
Don’t Miss Today’s Free Webinar: Must-Have Technology For Facilities Teams

Join us for this free webinar and learn how mobile technology increases productivity, saves time in emergencies, and creates a level playing field for newcomers and legacy team members.

Join Us For Our "Must-Have Technology For Facilities Teams" Webinar

Free Webinar: Must-Have Technology For Facilities Teams

mobile devices ARC Facilities
(Credit: Getty Images/ipopba)
Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST
For on-the-go facility teams, mobile technology means you can be everywhere at once – increasing productivity, saving time, dealing with emergencies and creating a level playing field for newcomers and legacy team members.

However, other challenges exist: older buildings have been renovated and shut-offs can’t be found… teams rely on the memories of legacy staff…and you need to effectively coordinate building information with first responders during an emergency.

Register for this free webinar and you’ll learn:

  • How mobile technology levels the playing field so everyone can easily access as-builts, shut-off locations, O&Ms and equipment locations.
  • How to increase emergency preparedness response with first responders
  • How to share institutional knowledge, reduce reliance on veteran staff members, and train technicians, students and other non-facility staff members
  • Why technology is a great perk/recruitment tool for next gen facility professionals

Can’t make the live webinar?
Register today and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.

A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

Presented by

