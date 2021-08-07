OSHA Kicks Off National Safe + Sound Week August 9

Employers are encouraged to commit to workplace safety and health by joining the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in observing Safe + Sound Week, August 9-15, 2021.

A nationwide event that recognizes the successes of workplace safety and health programs, Safe + Sound Week also offers information and ideas on how to keep America’s workers safe.

“Each year, millions of workers suffer job-related injuries or illnesses, and thousands die in work-related incidents. These incidents hurt workers and their families, and harm businesses as well,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health James Frederick. “Most importantly, effective safety and health programs save lives and prevent injuries. They also help businesses improve safety and health compliance and avoid the many costs associated with workplace safety and health incidents.”

In 2020, more than 3,400 businesses helped raise awareness about workers’ safety and health. Successful safety and health programs can identify and manage workplace hazards before they cause injury or illness, and can increase worker satisfaction, improve productivity and reduce costs associated with workplace injuries.

Participating in Safe + Sound Week is simple: Organizations of any size or in any industry looking for an opportunity to show their commitment to safety can participate. Visit the Safe + Sound website for more information, resources, and tools to help plan and promote safety events.

OSHA Meeting Reminder

The next meeting of OSHA’s Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health (ACCSH) is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Attendance at this meeting will be virtual only. Stakeholders must pre-register to join the event. Once registration is approved, OSHA will send individuals an email with information on how to join to connect.

Frederick will offer remarks and provide agency updates. The meeting will also include OSHA Directorate of Construction industry updates, a discussion on the OSHA Construction Focus Four Hazards, an ACCSH Workgroup discussion and a public comment period.

