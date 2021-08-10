Select-Alert Flashing LEDs And Siren Help Stop Theft, Vandalism

STI’s line of round and rectangular Select-Alert sirens/strobes are a highly effective way to alert to unauthorized use, theft or vandalism, as well as unwarranted exits and entries. The combination of alert and bright flashing LEDs offers excellent protection for a variety of urgent situations, by helping to draw immediate attention to the area.

For use with cabinets, or mount above doors, to the wall, or the ceiling, the Select-Alert Mini Controllers feature a round or rectangle shape, and 32 selectable sounds with volume control. Round model (STI-SA5500) has a choice of eight strobe flash patterns with speed selection, backup battery feature, and is weather resistant. The rectangle model (STI-SA5600) has a tamperproof lens option, and alert trigger on power. Both models have a 12-24 VDC power supply. Lens color choices are amber, green, blue, red, white, or clear (round model only).

Allowing for use in harsh environments, the round model is designed to meet the requirements of IP66. The rectangle model meets IP56 requirements.

Click here for more facility management news related to security.