Services & Maintenance: Get Roofs Ready For Winter

Sias: Yes, that’s correct. Gopher Resource operates an impressive 36-acre location [in Eagan, MN] where they recycle 50,000 automotive batteries daily, plus lead-bearing materials and plastics. For the past six years Central Roofing has done annual inspections and repairs on five separate buildings that occupy 291,000 square feet of space.

We make sure the commercial roofing overhead performs well, so that nothing interferes with their operations. There are ongoing sectional roof replacements, along with a five-year plan for replacing additional areas. Our primary goal is to minimize emergency roof work. We want to assure that all major maintenance and roof replacements are predicted and budgeted. That’s the way a good relationship between a facility owner and a roofer should work.

FE: It sounds like a property owner doesn’t have a “grace period” when a new structure is built. Isn’t there supposed to be instant “peace of mind” for a new facility? Why are these companies investing in roofing maintenance?

Sias: Actually, a good time to start a PMI is when a roof is about two years old. Mother Nature is not kind. Hail and wind storms alone can wreak havoc on even the most reliable roofing systems.

It’s simply smart business to assure that a commercial roofing system is maintained for optimal performance levels. That’s why it’s critical to have a maintenance strategy in place.

FE: What type of investment do roofing inspections require? Is it costly?

Sias: Actually, these inspections save money in the long run. A PMI has to be considered an investment. Catching leaks or problematic issues early means fixing it before it becomes a major issue.

Here’s an example of how investing in a PMI program can pay off. In Minneapolis there’s a non-profit called Urban Ventures. The facility has a campus of classrooms, offices, a gym, and other areas. In year five of the PMI, our team saw unusual cracking and splitting in the roof’s membrane. We worked with the roofing product manufacturer and determined severe hail had damaged the entire roof system. After months of work, the lead person on our team convinced the insurance company to replace the roof with a new, higher-performing roof system costing more than $679,000. However, all Urban Ventures had to pay was its $1,500 insurance deductible!

This really shows that using professional roofers on an ongoing basis can be a smart investment for a property.

FE: What can facility managers or property owners do themselves to help protect their roofs throughout the year and enhance their lifespan?

Sias: Great question. Quite simply, people should make it a regular practice to keep their roofs and drains clean and clear of debris. Assign an inside maintenance team to walk the roof monthly. You’d be amazed how fast drains can clog up after a storm pushes debris around a roof. That backed up drain can cause ponding issues that can start building up water. That’s the type of situation that wears down the roofing structure very quickly. Just remember, the roof can be a dangerous place. So, make sure all precautions are taken before having anyone go on the roof; or better yet, ask the professionals to handle this task.

FE: It makes sense to have roofs inspected during spring and autumn. What should facility managers have their roofers looking at right now to help them get ready for any cold weather ahead in their location?

Sias: Again, it’s the basics. Drainage, debris, flashings, penetrations, conditions of sealants, and looking at the entire roofing system. When facility managers stay on top of these issues, and include professional roofing inspections regularly, they’re extending the life of their roofs.

