Surface-mounted sliding barn door system offers space-saving design

SuiteSlide™ from AD Systems, a manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, is a surface-mounted sliding barn door system. This economical single-source door assembly is suitable for commercial projects with repeatable units, including senior living, multi-unit residential, and hospitality applications.

To bring efficiency to the design and installation process and ensure compatibility among all customizable door components, SuiteSlide’s door slab, specialty frame, and commercial-grade hardware are all procured directly from AD Systems. This single-source solution and strategy not only produces quality and product longevity, but also optimizes cost savings and contributes to a quick, convenient delivery.

“In multi-story buildings with narrow corridors or small units, traditional swing doors typically impede on a room’s already limited space,” said Tysen Gannon, LEED AP, director of business development, AD Systems. “A surface-mounted sliding barn door system is a proven space-saving solution, however, there wasn’t a cost-effective, resilient custom product available to meet the needs of select multi-unit applications. SuiteSlide was concepted to fill this specific void in the market with its high-quality, integrated components.”

The ADA-compliant SuiteSlide features self-closing and self-latching mechanisms, a concealed sill guide, and flush pull hardware. The standard “soft close” dampening system prevents slamming. The custom frame extrusion features dual soft gasket seals that compress to ensure the frame is plumb even in cases where uneven wall conditions are present.

The 1¾” SuiteSlide door slab is available in a range of standard and custom finish options. Designers can select from a variety of veneers, wood species, and infill options. Slab options include flush wood, laminate, and aluminum stile and rail options, all available with full-lite glass. A 4″ bottom rail is standard and a 4″ mid rail is optional. Hardware can also be customized, and privacy indicators are available.

